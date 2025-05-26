Southeast European CCUS deployment could cut industrial emissions 25% by 2050 -report

Published 15:18 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 15:18 on May 26, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

Deploying carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) across key industrial sectors in Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, and Romania could reduce the region’s industrial CO2 emissions by up to 25% by mid-century, according to new analysis by Dutch-based researchers.