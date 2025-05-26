New York clean fuels startup unveils fossil-free gasoline technology

Published 22:02 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 22:02 on May 26, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary

A New York-based clean fuels startup recently unveiled its modular direct air capture (DAC) technology, which produces liquid gasoline from air, water, and renewable electricity.