Americas > New York clean fuels startup unveils fossil-free gasoline technology

New York clean fuels startup unveils fossil-free gasoline technology

Published 22:02 on May 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:02 on May 26, 2025  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary

A New York-based clean fuels startup recently unveiled its modular direct air capture (DAC) technology, which produces liquid gasoline from air, water, and renewable electricity.
A New York-based clean fuels startup recently unveiled its modular direct air capture (DAC) technology, which produces liquid gasoline from air, water, and renewable electricity.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.