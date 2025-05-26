Asia Pacific > Make international SAF eligible in Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism, aviation giants argue

Make international SAF eligible in Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism, aviation giants argue

Published 10:59 on May 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:59 on May 26, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, International

Australian airlines should be allowed to count sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) used or produced outside the nation to meet their decarbonisation goals under the Safeguard Mechanism, a paper argued Monday.
Australian airlines should be allowed to count sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) used or produced outside the nation to meet their decarbonisation goals under the Safeguard Mechanism, a paper argued Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.