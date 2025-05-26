Make international SAF eligible in Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism, aviation giants argue

Published 10:59 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 10:59 on May 26, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, International

Australian airlines should be allowed to count sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) used or produced outside the nation to meet their decarbonisation goals under the Safeguard Mechanism, a paper argued Monday.