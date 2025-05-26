Cercarbono opens consultation on carbon crediting methodology for end-of-life vehicle recycling

Published 10:44 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 10:44 on May 26, 2025 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, South & Central, Voluntary

Colombia-based environmental standard Cercarbono has launched a public consultation on a carbon credit methodology tailored to the recycling of materials from end-of-life vehicles (ELVs).