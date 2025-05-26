Americas > Cercarbono opens consultation on carbon crediting methodology for end-of-life vehicle recycling

Cercarbono opens consultation on carbon crediting methodology for end-of-life vehicle recycling

Published 10:44 on May 26, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:44 on May 26, 2025  / /  Americas, South & Central, Voluntary

Colombia-based environmental standard Cercarbono has launched a public consultation on a carbon credit methodology tailored to the recycling of materials from end-of-life vehicles (ELVs).
Colombia-based environmental standard Cercarbono has launched a public consultation on a carbon credit methodology tailored to the recycling of materials from end-of-life vehicles (ELVs).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.