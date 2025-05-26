EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

European carbon prices reclaimed all their losses from the end of last week after the US announced over the weekend it would postpone proposed tariffs on the EU for another month, while energy markets, as well as a tight auction schedule this week, also fed in support with analysts generally expecting a bullish week.
