Zimbabwe updates carbon trading regulations, introduces new authority and registry

Published 13:15 on May 5, 2025 / Last updated at 13:15 on May 5, 2025 / Roy Manuell

Zimbabwe has published new carbon trading regulations in a bid to attract fresh investment and align with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, launching a new registry, clarifying mandatory project fees and revenue sharing provisions, and raising the bar for clean cooking activities permitted in the country.