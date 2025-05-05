Africa > Zimbabwe updates carbon trading regulations, introduces new authority and registry

Zimbabwe updates carbon trading regulations, introduces new authority and registry

Zimbabwe has published new carbon trading regulations in a bid to attract fresh investment and align with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, launching a new registry, clarifying mandatory project fees and revenue sharing provisions, and raising the bar for clean cooking activities permitted in the country.
