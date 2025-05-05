Zimbabwe updates carbon trading regulations, introduces new authority and registry
Published 13:15 on May 5, 2025 / Last updated at 13:15 on May 5, 2025 / Roy Manuell / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Zimbabwe has published new carbon trading regulations in a bid to attract fresh investment and align with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, launching a new registry, clarifying mandatory project fees and revenue sharing provisions, and raising the bar for clean cooking activities permitted in the country.
Zimbabwe has published new carbon trading regulations in a bid to attract fresh investment and align with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, launching a new registry, clarifying mandatory project fees and revenue sharing provisions, and raising the bar for clean cooking activities permitted in the country.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.