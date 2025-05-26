EU must widen CBAM scope for it to be effective, says think tank

Published 17:33 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 17:33 on May 26, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

To ensure it works effectively, the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) needs to be extended to other sectors such as chemicals, as well as across the supply chain of the goods that are currently in the scheme, according to a non-profit think tank.