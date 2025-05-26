EU must widen CBAM scope for it to be effective, says think tank
Published 17:33 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 17:33 on May 26, 2025 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
To ensure it works effectively, the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) needs to be extended to other sectors such as chemicals, as well as across the supply chain of the goods that are currently in the scheme, according to a non-profit think tank.
To ensure it works effectively, the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) needs to be extended to other sectors such as chemicals, as well as across the supply chain of the goods that are currently in the scheme, according to a non-profit think tank.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.