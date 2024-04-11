Australia should aim for 65-75% emissions cuts in 2035 NDC, Climate Change Authority paper says
Published 06:56 on April 11, 2024 / Last updated at 06:56 on April 11, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia’s Climate Change Authority proposed an indicative 2035 emissions reduction target of 65-75% below 2005 levels in an issues paper released Thursday, saying additional actions would need to be taken by all sectors to reach it.
Australia’s Climate Change Authority proposed an indicative 2035 emissions reduction target of 65-75% below 2005 levels in an issues paper released Thursday, saying additional actions would need to be taken by all sectors to reach it.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.