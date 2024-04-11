Global investor to vote against Woodside Energy’s climate plan, chair re-election over carbon credit use
Published 02:28 on April 11, 2024 / Last updated at 02:28 on April 11, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
A global investor intends to vote against Woodside Energy’s climate strategy at its upcoming annual general meeting, in part over its reliance on carbon credits to meet the company’s Scope 1 and 2 emission reduction targets, it announced Wednesday.
