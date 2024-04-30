POLL: Analysts maintain bearish near-term UKA forecasts as fundamentals remain weak

Published 05:01 on April 30, 2024 / Last updated at 02:22 on April 30, 2024 / Roy Manuell

Analysts have kept their UKA price forecasts at well below £50 for the next two years, citing weak fundamentals and ongoing policy uncertainty that will keep the market trading at a substantial discount to the EU ETS for most of the decade.