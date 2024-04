POLL: Analysts maintain bearish near-term UKA forecasts as fundamentals remain weak

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Analysts have kept their UKA price forecasts at well below £50 for the next two years, citing weak fundamentals and ongoing policy uncertainty that will keep the market trading at a substantial discount to the EU ETS for most of the decade.