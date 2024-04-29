Taxing fossil fuels in advanced economies could raise $720 bln by 2030 for climate adaptation
Published 12:29 on April 29, 2024 / Last updated at 13:37 on April 29, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Taxing the domestic extraction of coal, oil, and gas in the world's richest economies could raise as much as $720 billion by 2030 to help with climate adaptation in vulnerable nations, by way of the Loss and Damage Fund, finds a report backed by dozens of climate organisations.
Taxing the domestic extraction of coal, oil, and gas in the world's richest economies could raise as much as $720 billion by 2030 to help with climate adaptation in vulnerable nations, by way of the Loss and Damage Fund, finds a report backed by dozens of climate organisations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.