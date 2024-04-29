EU Green Deal and competitiveness go hand-in-hand, Commission boss von der Leyen says in candidate debate
Published 22:01 on April 29, 2024 / Last updated at 22:01 on April 29, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sought to frame climate action and economic competitiveness as inextricably linked, in a debate on Monday with rival candidates for the EU executive body's next leader.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sought to frame climate action and economic competitiveness as inextricably linked, in a debate on Monday with rival candidates for the EU executive body's next leader.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.