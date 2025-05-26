Australia urged to introduce green iron production tax credit to simulate carbon price -report

Published 05:39 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 05:39 on May 26, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia has a A$400-billion ($260 bln) green iron export opportunity, but would need measures that simulate an international carbon price in order to realise it, according to a think tank report published Monday.