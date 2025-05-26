Australian developer earns first carbon credits for biomass burial project

Published 09:57 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 09:57 on May 26, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Australia, Nature-based, Voluntary

An Australian developer has earned its first carbon removal credits for burying biomass, with 586 CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) issued for its facility under the Puro.earth standard.