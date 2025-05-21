EU rebuffs Russia’s WTO complaint against CBAM as unfounded

Published 10:13 on May 21, 2025 / Last updated at 10:13 on May 21, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA

The European Commission rebuffed Russia’s challenge against the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), filed on Tuesday at the World Trade Organization (WTO).