INTERVIEW: EU lawmaker pushes streamlined climate reporting rules for large and mid-sized companies

Published 11:00 on May 26, 2025 / Last updated at 11:00 on May 26, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

As the European Parliament prepares to discuss a reform of the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), one lawmaker has put forward amendments that would cement the obligation on companies to publish ‘climate transition plans’ while streamlining reporting requirement across other pieces of EU legislation to avoid double reporting.