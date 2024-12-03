Sustainable aviation too slow to take off, finds report

Published 10:30 on December 3, 2024 / Last updated at 10:30 on December 3, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International

A mere 12% of airlines around the world are making "noteworthy efforts" to switch from kerosene to truly sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), while the others are either buying too little or the wrong kind of alternative, according to an NGO ranking published on Tuesday.