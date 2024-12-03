Sustainable aviation too slow to take off, finds report
Published 10:30 on December 3, 2024 / Last updated at 10:30 on December 3, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International
A mere 12% of airlines around the world are making "noteworthy efforts" to switch from kerosene to truly sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), while the others are either buying too little or the wrong kind of alternative, according to an NGO ranking published on Tuesday.
A mere 12% of airlines around the world are making "noteworthy efforts" to switch from kerosene to truly sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), while the others are either buying too little or the wrong kind of alternative, according to an NGO ranking published on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.