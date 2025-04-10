Americas > US renewable fuels producer inks offtake deal with SAF accelerator

US renewable fuels producer inks offtake deal with SAF accelerator

Published 01:08 on April 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:08 on April 10, 2025  / /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, US

A US renewable fuels company on Wednesday announced a multi-year offtake agreement with a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) accelerator involving carbon credits for SAF production.
A US renewable fuels company on Wednesday announced a multi-year offtake agreement with a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) accelerator involving carbon credits for SAF production.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.