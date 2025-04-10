BRIEFING: Expect changes to industrial carbon pricing, if not scrapped outright post Canadian-election -webinar

Published 01:39 on April 10, 2025 / Last updated at 01:39 on April 10, 2025 / Allison Gacad and Sarah Sobanski / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, US

A Toronto-based consultancy is weighing risks to Canada’s climate policy ahead of its rapidly approaching federal election and finding little certainty for industry – particularly in Alberta, where the provincial government is reportedly considering changes to its carbon market programme.