Asia Pacific > Papua New Guinea voluntary REDD+ ban to be lifted “immediately”, minister says

Papua New Guinea voluntary REDD+ ban to be lifted “immediately”, minister says

Published 07:56 on April 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:56 on April 10, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Papua New Guinea has lifted the three-year moratorium on new REDD+ projects for the voluntary carbon market with immediate effect, Environment Minister Simon Kilepa said Thursday, paving the way for the Pacific nation to re-enter global climate finance channels.
Papua New Guinea has lifted the three-year moratorium on new REDD+ projects for the voluntary carbon market with immediate effect, Environment Minister Simon Kilepa said Thursday, paving the way for the Pacific nation to re-enter global climate finance channels.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.