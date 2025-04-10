Papua New Guinea voluntary REDD+ ban to be lifted “immediately”, minister says
Published 07:56 on April 10, 2025 / Last updated at 07:56 on April 10, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Papua New Guinea has lifted the three-year moratorium on new REDD+ projects for the voluntary carbon market with immediate effect, Environment Minister Simon Kilepa said Thursday, paving the way for the Pacific nation to re-enter global climate finance channels.
