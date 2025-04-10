Americas > Financials refuse to cut fossil fuel exposure, favour companies with carbon credit strategies -report

Financials refuse to cut fossil fuel exposure, favour companies with carbon credit strategies -report

Published 00:01 on April 10, 2025  /  Last updated at 19:04 on April 9, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The majority of financial institutions have no plans to reduce their exposure to fossil fuels over the next decade, while still increasing their exposure to green assets and prioritising portfolio companies with carbon credit strategies, according to a new study.
