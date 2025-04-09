Americas > California lawmakers plead with DOE to preserve hydrogen hub funding

California lawmakers plead with DOE to preserve hydrogen hub funding

Published 22:19 on April 9, 2025

A group of California congresspersons is urging the US DOE to preserve the $1.2 billion awarded to the state's hydrogen hub as the agency reportedly considers cuts to clean energy spending.
