Australian nature tech accelerator announces recipients of new funding round

Published 06:04 on April 10, 2025

Investor Founders Factory and the government of Western Australia have announced the recipients of the second round of funding under their Nature Tech Accelerator, which focus on biodiversity, oceans and water, land and forests, and nature-based industry.
