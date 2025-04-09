ARB offset issuances dips in latest two-week cycle as DEBs units reemerge, YtD lead in new credits narrows
Published 23:42 on April 9, 2025 / Last updated at 23:42 on April 9, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
The number of compliance-eligible offsets issued by ARB fell about 8% from the previous two-week issuance period, as the state regulator once again issued units tagged with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) and 2025's year-to-date (YtD) increase in new credits narrowed, state data published Wednesday showed.
The number of compliance-eligible offsets issued by ARB fell about 8% from the previous two-week issuance period, as the state regulator once again issued units tagged with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) and 2025's year-to-date (YtD) increase in new credits narrowed, state data published Wednesday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.