Americas > ARB offset issuances dips in latest two-week cycle as DEBs units reemerge, YtD lead in new credits narrows

ARB offset issuances dips in latest two-week cycle as DEBs units reemerge, YtD lead in new credits narrows

Published 23:42 on April 9, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:42 on April 9, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, US

The number of compliance-eligible offsets issued by ARB fell about 8% from the previous two-week issuance period, as the state regulator once again issued units tagged with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) and 2025's year-to-date (YtD) increase in new credits narrowed, state data published Wednesday showed.
The number of compliance-eligible offsets issued by ARB fell about 8% from the previous two-week issuance period, as the state regulator once again issued units tagged with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) and 2025's year-to-date (YtD) increase in new credits narrowed, state data published Wednesday showed.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.