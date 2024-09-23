Big economies lag behind COP28 commitment in renewable energy rollout -report
Published 05:00 on September 23, 2024 / Last updated at 11:36 on September 20, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Many of the big economies need to accelerate wind and solar rollout to meet their COP28 commitments and avoid derailing the Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to 1.5 C, according to analysis released this week.
Many of the big economies need to accelerate wind and solar rollout to meet their COP28 commitments and avoid derailing the Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to 1.5 C, according to analysis released this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.