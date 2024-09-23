Chubb review in the spotlight as lead scientist calls CER’s interference “entirely inappropriate”
Published 05:45 on September 23, 2024 / Last updated at 07:52 on September 23, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
The lead scientist in the government’s independent review of Australia's carbon market has described Clean Energy Regulator (CER) executives contacting scientists submitting feedback as “interference” and “entirely inappropriate”.
The lead scientist in the government’s independent review of Australia's carbon market has described Clean Energy Regulator (CER) executives contacting scientists submitting feedback as “interference” and “entirely inappropriate”.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.