FEATURE: Commission likely to be cautious about adding more REPowerEU volumes to auction schedule -analysts
Published 16:52 on July 25, 2024 / Last updated at 16:52 on July 25, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission will likely be cautious about adding further EU allowance volumes to its forthcoming auctioning schedule aimed at raising money for the bloc's REPowerEU programme to exit Russian fossil fuels, as this could lead prices to fall further, analysts told Carbon Pulse.
