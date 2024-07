FEATURE: Commission likely to be cautious about adding more REPowerEU volumes to auction schedule -analysts

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The European Commission will likely be cautious about adding further EU allowance volumes to its forthcoming auctioning schedule aimed at raising money for the bloc's REPowerEU programme to exit Russian fossil fuels, as this could lead prices to fall further, analysts told Carbon Pulse.