Indonesia’s JETP secures $60 mln for floating solar post US pullout

Published 14:51 on April 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:51 on April 29, 2025

Indonesia’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) secured $60 million on Tuesday to fund a 92 MW solar power project, signalling that despite the US exit earlier this year, the partnership that aims to help the Southeast Asian country reach net zero emissions by 2060 is alive and kicking.
Indonesia's Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) secured $60 million on Tuesday to fund a 92 MW solar power project, signalling that despite the US exit earlier this year, the partnership that aims to help the Southeast Asian country reach net zero emissions by 2060 is alive and kicking.


