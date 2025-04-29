Africa > Egypt to launch carbon insurance product in Q3 -official

Egypt to launch carbon insurance product in Q3 -official

Published 15:53 on April 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:53 on April 29, 2025  / /  Africa, EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, Voluntary

A public-private partnership spearheaded by Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) will launch carbon credit insurance in the coming months, an official told a webinar Tuesday.
