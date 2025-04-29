Africa > INTERVIEW: African nature accelerator changes tack after biodiversity credit issues

INTERVIEW: African nature accelerator changes tack after biodiversity credit issues

Published 14:50 on April 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:50 on April 29, 2025  / /  Africa, Biodiversity, EMEA

An African nature accelerator has relaunched, aiming to help raise millions of dollars in a second cohort with a different focus following obstacles in the biodiversity credit market.
An African nature accelerator has relaunched, aiming to help raise millions of dollars in a second cohort with a different focus following obstacles in the biodiversity credit market.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.