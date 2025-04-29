China accelerates construction of spot power markets, sets 2025 targets
Published 11:31 on April 29, 2025 / Last updated at 11:31 on April 29, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
China has laid out this year's policy priorities for regional governments to speed up the construction of spot power markets, according to a government notice published Tuesday, its latest bid to accelerate power system reforms seen vital for its carbon price to be effective.
