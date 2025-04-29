Net zero is a “fraud” that allows fossil fuels to keep rising, says multinational executive
Published 15:09 on April 29, 2025 / Last updated at 15:09 on April 29, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, Voluntary
The term 'net zero' is a "fraud" that has allowed fossil fuel emissions to keep rising faster, as carbon credits earn money for bankers but do little to protect the environment, the head of a multinational company said on Tuesday.
