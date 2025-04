Euro Markets: Carbon again lags weakness in natural gas after buying flurries support EUAs

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon allowances edged lower for a second day on Tuesday, falling just 0.7% after taking back much of a early 1.8% decline amid flurries of buying activity, even as natural gas prices continued to crumble under the weight of healthy LNG supply and news that German was mulling relaxing its national storage mandate.