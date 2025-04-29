Asian forest fund acquires Laos project owner
Published 09:29 on April 29, 2025 / Last updated at 09:29 on April 29, 2025 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
A Sydney-headquartered nature-based asset manager has invested in a Laotian agroforestry firm with a Verra-registered carbon project as it expands its Southeast Asia footprint after a successful, multi-million dollar raising several years ago.
A Sydney-headquartered nature-based asset manager has invested in a Laotian agroforestry firm with a Verra-registered carbon project as it expands its Southeast Asia footprint after a successful, multi-million dollar raising several years ago.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.