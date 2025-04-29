Analysts see ETS2 driving 20% drop in affected emissions by 2030, prices at €100/t

Published 16:13 on April 29, 2025 / Last updated at 16:28 on April 29, 2025 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS

Analysts forecast that sectors covered by the EU ETS2, which is due to come into force in 2027, could see around a 20% drop in emissions by 2030 compared to 2023, and that prices would reach around €100/tonne by the same date.