EMEA > Analysts see ETS2 driving 20% drop in affected emissions by 2030, prices at €100/t

Analysts see ETS2 driving 20% drop in affected emissions by 2030, prices at €100/t

Published 16:13 on April 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:28 on April 29, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Analysts forecast that sectors covered by the EU ETS2, which is due to come into force in 2027, could see around a 20% drop in emissions by 2030 compared to 2023, and that prices would reach around €100/tonne by the same date.
Analysts forecast that sectors covered by the EU ETS2, which is due to come into force in 2027, could see around a 20% drop in emissions by 2030 compared to 2023, and that prices would reach around €100/tonne by the same date.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.