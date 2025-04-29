Americas > High Ambition Coalition launches funding mechanism for biodiversity targets

High Ambition Coalition launches funding mechanism for biodiversity targets

Published 16:58 on April 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:58 on April 29, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

The High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (HAC for N&P) on Tuesday launched a financial mechanism to provide small-scale grants aimed at helping developing member countries achieve their “30x30” biodiversity targets.
