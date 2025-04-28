Canada re-elects Liberals, with new PM Carney to build on decade of climate policy experience

Published 20:08 on April 28, 2025 / Last updated at 20:08 on April 28, 2025 / Allison Gacad and Mike Szabo / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, US

Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberals were projected to have won Monday's Canadian federal election, in a remarkable reversal of fortune just months after they were projected to lose by 20-30 percentage points.