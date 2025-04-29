EU ministers support ETS2 reform, await 2040 target clarity
Published 16:50 on April 29, 2025 / Last updated at 16:50 on April 29, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
European ministers signalled strong momentum for reforming the EU Emissions Trading System for heating and transport (ETS2) at an Environment Council on Tuesday, with a majority of the bloc's 27 members pushing for revisions to address price volatility and household impacts.
