Ukrainian agri group to expand soil carbon coverage and renewables in 2025
Published 15:46 on April 29, 2025 / Last updated at 15:46 on April 29, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A Ukrainian agricultural group plans to expand the land area enrolled in its carbon farming programmes this year and continue its investment in renewable energy, while also including bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) in its longer-term roadmap, according to its latest annual report.
