Singapore-based investor announces biodiversity accelerator cohort

A Singapore-based investment firm has announced a cohort of eight companies that will take part in an initiative aimed at scaling nature-positive businesses.

Silvestrand Capital said the three-month programme, dubbed Biodiversity Accelerator, will provide more than $100,000 worth of coaching and mentorship sessions around business development and investment readiness.

Furthermore, the firm plans to invest approximately $500,000 in companies from the biodiversity accelerator as well as raise additional funds from other investors.

The cohort includes Accounting for Nature, EQO, Inverto Earth, Robotics Cats, Veridi Technologies, 3t, Ocean Ledger, and Dunya Analytics.

Headquartered in different parts of the world spanning Asia, North America, and Europe, these companies were selected for their focus on building up the infrastructure of the natural capital market while developing tools for enhancing biodiversity monitoring, said Silvestrand.

These range from software – like a deep tech AI analytics platform and remote sensing geospatial technology – to hardware solutions, such as drone technology and environmental DNA (eDNA) toolkits for detecting aquatic biodiversity.

“In addition to coaching sessions, the cohort companies can deep dive into specific challenges that they face in their businesses with the guidance of mentors and entrepreneurs-in-residence, most of whom are also seasoned entrepreneurs and investors with expertise and knowledge in the climate and nature space,” Silvestrand said.

“Tapping into our global network of investors, corporates, and other institutions, the programme also curates interactive fireside chats for the cohort to learn from biodiversity and nature tech expert speakers while forging collaborative opportunities with key stakeholders.”

Silverstrand recently invested $250,000 in a Singapore-based company, Nika.eco, and is in the late stages of due diligence to invest the same amount in Australian startup Xylo Systems.

Both companies were part of last year’s Biodiversity Accelerator cohort, along with Oceanfarmr, Guardians of Earth, EarthAcre, Blue Sky Analytics, Bioverse, and Arbimon.

The programme was launched in 2022, with knowledge partners including Mandai Nature, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Nature-Based Solutions, Temasek Foundation, and UBS Optimus Foundation.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter **