Euro Markets: EUAs drop below key technical support amid broad weakness as summer lull gets underway

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

European carbon prices gave up Friday's late gains and dropped below a major technical support level that had propped the market up since early July, amid similar weakness across related markets as forecasts for higher temperatures and improved renewables output brought an end to the energy complex's two-day rally.