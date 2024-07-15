Euro Markets: EUAs drop below key technical support amid broad weakness as summer lull gets underway
Published 17:30 on July 15, 2024 / Last updated at 17:30 on July 15, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices gave up Friday's late gains and dropped below a major technical support level that had propped the market up since early July, amid similar weakness across related markets as forecasts for higher temperatures and improved renewables output brought an end to the energy complex's two-day rally.
