FEATURE: The €1 trillion question – How to bridge the EU’s climate investment gap
Published 15:52 on June 26, 2024 / Last updated at 15:52 on June 26, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
When the new European Commission takes office later this year, it will have a tricky question to answer – how to find €1.5 trillion per year to finance the EU’s net-zero transition. As EU governments tighten their belts, revenues from carbon trading could provide a much-needed source of income, experts say.
