OECD urges Israel to raise carbon tax, boost climate efforts across power, building sectors
Published 03:10 on April 8, 2025 / Last updated at 03:10 on April 8, 2025 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, Middle East
Israel’s newly implemented carbon tax applies too low a rate to natural gas and risks undermining the country’s climate targets, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in a report published last week.
