US, California agencies and diesel engine manufacturer reach record $2 bln+ vehicle emissions cheating settlement
Published 22:05 on January 11, 2024 / Last updated at 22:34 on January 11, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, US
US federal agencies alongside California’s ARB and Attorney General’s Office released on Wednesday details of a proposed settlement totalling $2 billion with a US-based engine maker for alleged violations of both the federal Clean Air Act (CAA) and California law.
US federal agencies alongside California’s ARB and Attorney General’s Office released on Wednesday details of a proposed settlement totalling $2 billion with a US-based engine maker for alleged violations of both the federal Clean Air Act (CAA) and California law.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.