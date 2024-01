WCI Markets: CCAs break records as market repositions, WCAs suffer from political uncertainty

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices broke all-time records this week, with traders articulating an array of opinions behind the rally, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices witnessed a fairly precipitous pullback, which multiple market participants said could be attributed to political uncertainty around the future of the programme.