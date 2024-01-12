Outcome of upcoming US Supreme Court cases could have serious implications for environmental regulation -experts
Published 00:48 on January 12, 2024 / Last updated at 02:18 on January 12, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US
The enforcement of US environmental law could be endangered should two Supreme Court cases overturn a landmark ruling that defined the balance of power between the judiciary and executive branches in implementation of federal law, legal experts have noted in a series of webinars.
The enforcement of US environmental law could be endangered should two Supreme Court cases overturn a landmark ruling that defined the balance of power between the judiciary and executive branches in implementation of federal law, legal experts have noted in a series of webinars.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.