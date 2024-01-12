Outcome of upcoming US Supreme Court cases could have serious implications for environmental regulation -experts

January 12, 2024

The enforcement of US environmental law could be endangered should two Supreme Court cases overturn a landmark ruling that defined the balance of power between the judiciary and executive branches in implementation of federal law, legal experts have noted in a series of webinars.