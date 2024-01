Popular biochar-based carbon removal trails behind DAC in end-of-year investment numbers

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Biochar-based carbon removals accounted for a minority of investment in durable CDR solutions in 2023 despite widespread enthusiasm for the technology among public and private sector actors alike, trailing behind funding in direct air capture (DAC), according to a report released Thursday.