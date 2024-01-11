Euro Markets: EUAs extend losses as bearish sentiment takes root, while some short covering seen starting
Published 17:29 on January 11, 2024 / Last updated at 18:03 on January 11, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon broke away from its recent close correlation with natural gas prices on Thursday, following the fuel market early on before breaking free to drop to a new three-week low in a busier-than-normal session, with some participants suggesting that short-positioned traders may be starting to take profit.
