Euro Markets: EUAs extend losses as bearish sentiment takes root, while some short covering seen starting

European carbon broke away from its recent close correlation with natural gas prices on Thursday, following the fuel market early on before breaking free to drop to a new three-week low in a busier-than-normal session, with some participants suggesting that short-positioned traders may be starting to take profit.