Carbon capture tech company Capsol secures cement study as Baltic CCS facility takes shape
Published 17:14 on January 11, 2024 / Last updated at 17:14 on January 11, 2024 / Susannah Rodgers / EMEA, International
Carbon capture technology provider Capsol Technologies has been awarded a feasibility study for a cement plant in Latvia, with the facility forming part of a major CCS initiative intended to capture much of the Baltic region's ETS-covered emissions.
Carbon capture technology provider Capsol Technologies has been awarded a feasibility study for a cement plant in Latvia, with the facility forming part of a major CCS initiative intended to capture much of the Baltic region's ETS-covered emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.