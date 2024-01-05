ANALYSIS: Red Sea diversion piles on shipping costs but unlikely to increase sectoral EUA demand

Published 15:20 on January 5, 2024 / Last updated at 16:59 on January 5, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Middle East, Shipping

The diversion of ships around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid attacks in the Red Sea will substantially increase emissions compared to the usual Suez Canal route, but the impact on EUA demand from the shipping sector is not likely to be significant in 2024 due to its gradual phasing into to the EU ETS, experts told Carbon Pulse.