ANALYSIS: Red Sea diversion piles on shipping costs but unlikely to increase sectoral EUA demand
Published 15:20 on January 5, 2024 / Last updated at 16:59 on January 5, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Middle East, Shipping
The diversion of ships around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid attacks in the Red Sea will substantially increase emissions compared to the usual Suez Canal route, but the impact on EUA demand from the shipping sector is not likely to be significant in 2024 due to its gradual phasing into to the EU ETS, experts told Carbon Pulse.
The diversion of ships around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid attacks in the Red Sea will substantially increase emissions compared to the usual Suez Canal route, but the impact on EUA demand from the shipping sector is not likely to be significant in 2024 due to its gradual phasing into to the EU ETS, experts told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.